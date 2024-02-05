вelarusian lieutenant colonel who did not support Russia's war against Ukraine faces up to 20 years in prison

вelarus will try its lieutenant colonel Anton Cheramnykh for "high treason". The circumstances of the case remain unknown. This was reported by the Human Rights Center "Viasna", UNN reports.

Lieutenant Colonel Anton Cheramnykh, deputy head of the 310th artillery group for ideological work of the 120th separate guards mechanized brigade of the Guard, will be tried in Minsk city court on charges of "high treason" and "inciting other social hatred".

The trial will begin on February 15, and the lieutenant colonel faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

Anton Cheramnykh's case will be considered in a closed session. The circumstances of the case remain unknown.

Earlier, the lieutenant colonel did not support Russia's war against Ukraine.

