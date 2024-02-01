Demchenko: Russia does not currently have sufficient forces in Belarus to invade Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112397 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118901 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161239 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163272 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176258 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234632 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 84963 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 65857 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 42672 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 78529 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 36233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263742 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220128 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245630 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231968 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112363 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96199 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116036 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116785 views
Demchenko: Russia does not currently have sufficient forces in Belarus to invade Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41231 views

Ukraine is installing surveillance cameras along its northern border with Belarus to monitor any changes in the security situation.

Currently, Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is constantly increasing its capabilities to detect changes in the situation, in particular, installing video surveillance cameras. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

Details

When asked what the situation is with the installation of surveillance cameras along the state border in the north, Demchenko replied: "The information that has been disseminated is more about the border with Belarus, where the situation directly along the border line allows for the reinforcement of the border in terms of engineering, and the border is also being fortified.

In addition, he said, video surveillance systems with different types of cameras are being deployed to monitor the situation both day and night.

We are constantly increasing our capabilities to expose all attempts and changes in the situation. We will not stop this work and will only increase this work to ensure that this area is strengthened as much as possible. Although Russia does not currently have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to carry out an invasion, we understand that Belarus continues to support the enemy, and the situation may change at any time

- Demchenko said.

Addendum

The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reportedthat border guards are installing video surveillance cameras on the northern borders.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications: what is it about?30.12.23, 16:55 • 33777 views

Anna Murashko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

