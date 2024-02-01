Demchenko: Russia does not currently have sufficient forces in Belarus to invade Ukraine

Currently, Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is constantly increasing its capabilities to detect changes in the situation, in particular, installing video surveillance cameras. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked what the situation is with the installation of surveillance cameras along the state border in the north, Demchenko replied: "The information that has been disseminated is more about the border with Belarus, where the situation directly along the border line allows for the reinforcement of the border in terms of engineering, and the border is also being fortified.

In addition, he said, video surveillance systems with different types of cameras are being deployed to monitor the situation both day and night.

We are constantly increasing our capabilities to expose all attempts and changes in the situation. We will not stop this work and will only increase this work to ensure that this area is strengthened as much as possible. Although Russia does not currently have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to carry out an invasion, we understand that Belarus continues to support the enemy, and the situation may change at any time - Demchenko said.

Addendum

The Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reportedthat border guards are installing video surveillance cameras on the northern borders.

