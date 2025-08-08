Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka criticized the volatility of US customs policy. He joked that America "lacks a dictator" like him and expressed conviction that there is no real split between Western Europe and the US, and current events are merely a "distribution of roles," UNN reports, citing Lukashenka's interview.

You, besides customs duties, probably have no other policy. And even then, the duties are one thing in the morning, another in the evening. But before you talk about duties and then cancel them and disavow your statements, you should work it out - the "president" of Belarus was indignant.

He recalled that earlier, during a meeting with the American delegation, he jokingly said that the United States lacked "one dictator" like him. In the conversation, Lukashenka also joked with Donald Trump's lawyer, accusing him of not telling the US president the truth, despite having the opportunity.

Commenting on international politics, Lukashenka agreed with the thesis about the combination of "Trumpism" and "Putinism" and stated that he does not believe in the position voiced by the American side. In his opinion, there is no serious split between Western Europe and the US.

I am more inclined now to think, to believe, that this is a show. There is no great split between Western Europe and America. Most likely, the roles are distributed. And these recent events indicate that the roles were indeed distributed - Lukashenka stated.

