In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15650 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49305 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39555 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174829 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220369 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154891 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371582 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Lubinets urges foreign media not to cover pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102417 views

The Ombudsman calls on foreign media not to cover the illegitimate pseudo-elections in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, as they violate international law and travel there is legally prohibited and dangerous.

Lubinets urges foreign media not to cover pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on international partners and foreign journalists not to participate in the coverage of events related to the pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The ombudsman said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The Ombudsman noted that since 2014, the enemy has been trying to achieve its military and political goals in Ukraine, including through propaganda campaigns aimed not only at Russians, but also at Ukrainians and the international audience.

This is becoming more acute on the eve of the pseudo-elections of the "president" of the aggressor country in the TOT. The occupiers are using their propaganda media and Kremlin mouthpieces to cover these "elections" and are also trying to involve foreign journalists. The goal remains the same - to create the appearance of legitimacy not only for the domestic audience, but also for citizens of other countries. Therefore, I appeal to international partners and foreign journalists: do not participate in the coverage of events in the TOT of Ukraine related to the pseudo-elections,

- Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that "Ukraine is independent and sovereign, and the Russian "elections" in the TOT are illegitimate.

They ("elections" - ed.) violate international humanitarian law. In addition, traveling to the TOT of Ukraine is legally prohibited through the territory of Russia. It can also be dangerous for your life, as there are ongoing hostilities and Russian soldiers with weapons walking the streets,

- Lubinets said.

Recall

According to the Center for National Resistance, the Kremlin hopes for a 30% turnout in the occupied Ukrainian territories in the fake presidential elections, but for the general public, Russians will "draw" more than 70%.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Ukraine
