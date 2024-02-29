Lubinets discussed the return of Ukrainian children from russia with a representative of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets held an online meeting with Julie Sunday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

Details

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ombudsperson expressed gratitude to Canada for its support and for initiating the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

New ideas and mechanisms were discussed during the dialog to help effectively address the problem of deportation of Ukrainian children.

The issue of Canada's co-chairmanship of the Working Group for the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula was also discussed. Mr. Lubinets expressed confidence in the high level of expertise of the experts in this group, hoping that their efforts will help achieve concrete practical results.

The goal is to return everyone: deported children, prisoners of war, and civilian hostages. And we, together with Canada, are moving towards it - said Dmytro Lubinets.

