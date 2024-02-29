Lubinets discussed the return of Ukrainian children from russia with a representative of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36506 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 139000 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84603 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 308292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235513 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252583 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158713 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372362 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68553 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 139026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 308321 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24653 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32325 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32016 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85651 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92529 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lubinets discussed the return of Ukrainian children from russia with a representative of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33941 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights discussed with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada the return of Ukrainian children deported by russia.

Lubinets discussed the return of Ukrainian children from russia with a representative of the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets held an online meeting with Julie Sunday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.

The Ombudsman said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ombudsperson expressed gratitude to Canada for its support and for initiating the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

New ideas and mechanisms were discussed during the dialog to help effectively address the problem of deportation of Ukrainian children.

The issue of Canada's co-chairmanship of the Working Group for the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula was also discussed. Mr. Lubinets expressed confidence in the high level of expertise of the experts in this group, hoping that their efforts will help achieve concrete practical results.

The goal is to return everyone: deported children, prisoners of war, and civilian hostages. And we, together with Canada, are moving towards it 

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament24.02.24, 01:53 • 85449 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Canada
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87