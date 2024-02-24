Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36520 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 139084 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84646 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 308409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198772 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235534 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252587 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158716 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372363 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68592 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 139084 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 308409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256777 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24663 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32337 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32025 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85680 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92561 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85449 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights discussed with members of the British Parliament the issue of returning Ukrainian children abducted by russia from russia.

Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with members of the UK Parliament at the Children's Rights Centre to discuss the return of Ukrainian children from russia.

The Ombudsman said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ombudsman expressed gratitude to the members of the British Parliament for their support in the fight against the aggressor and for sheltering Ukrainians who lost their homes due to the war.

Lubinets said that there is an important task to return all abducted children, emphasizing his responsibility for the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula, aimed at returning Ukrainian children affected by deportation and forced displacement.

According to reports, Ukraine has verified 19,546 abducted children, and according to russian media, there are more than 700,000.

In addition, the Ombudsman told members of the UK Parliament about the activities of the Child Protection Center and the use of the Barnahus model with returned children.

We are constantly looking for new mechanisms to influence the russian federation and are doing everything possible to return all our people to their homeland, including children

- said Dmytro Lubinets.

Add

At the meeting, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights noted that the russian federation should be held accountable before the tribunal for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Lubinets discusses work on the return of Russian civilian hostages with UN representatives14.02.24, 17:10 • 23980 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87