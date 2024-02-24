Lubinets discusses the return of abducted Ukrainian children with the British Parliament

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with members of the UK Parliament at the Children's Rights Centre to discuss the return of Ukrainian children from russia.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ombudsman expressed gratitude to the members of the British Parliament for their support in the fight against the aggressor and for sheltering Ukrainians who lost their homes due to the war.

Lubinets said that there is an important task to return all abducted children, emphasizing his responsibility for the implementation of paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula, aimed at returning Ukrainian children affected by deportation and forced displacement.

According to reports, Ukraine has verified 19,546 abducted children, and according to russian media, there are more than 700,000.

In addition, the Ombudsman told members of the UK Parliament about the activities of the Child Protection Center and the use of the Barnahus model with returned children.

We are constantly looking for new mechanisms to influence the russian federation and are doing everything possible to return all our people to their homeland, including children - said Dmytro Lubinets.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights noted that the russian federation should be held accountable before the tribunal for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

