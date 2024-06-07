Lubinets about allegedly more than 6 thousand prisoners of war: the Russian Federation has never handed over any lists

The Russian side has never handed over any lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets for verification, including the alleged 6,465 prisoners declared by Putin. The Ombudsman informed the journalist about this UNN.

When asked whether the Russian side officially notified the Ukrainian side about the alleged 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers who were held captive by the Russian Federation, or handed over the list, Lubinets replied: "No. I can neither confirm nor deny, for one simple reason, that officially I have repeatedly appealed to the Russian side to have the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of War handed over to us for verification. No one has ever told us or me personally. Therefore, I can neither confirm nor deny the figure.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin statedthat there are 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity.

Andrey Usov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, denied Putin's statement that 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity.