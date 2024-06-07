ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 1258 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81668 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140850 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240647 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Popular news
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111310 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 41108 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 59853 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107196 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 60972 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240647 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220253 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206742 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232783 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219890 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 1268 views
05:32 PM • 13893 views
04:47 PM • 20912 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107196 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111312 views
Lubinets about allegedly more than 6 thousand prisoners of war: the Russian Federation has never handed over any lists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 175863 views

The Ukrainian Ombudsman said that the Russian side has never provided any lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including the alleged 6,465 prisoners declared by Putin, information was also not received.

The Russian side has never handed over any lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets for verification, including the alleged 6,465 prisoners declared by Putin. The Ombudsman informed the journalist about this UNN.

Details

When asked whether the Russian side officially notified the Ukrainian side about the alleged 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers who were held captive by the Russian Federation, or handed over the list, Lubinets replied: "No. I can neither confirm nor deny, for one simple reason, that officially I have repeatedly appealed to the Russian side to have the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of War handed over to us for verification. No one has ever told us or me personally. Therefore, I can neither confirm nor deny the figure.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin statedthat there are 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity.

Andrey Usov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, denied Putin's statement that 6,465 Ukrainian soldiers are in Russian captivity.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

