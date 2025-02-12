Lower energy prices, along with sanctions, could force Russia to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

President Trump is launching more energy production in the United States and encouraging the UN to do the same. Lower energy prices, together with sanctions, could force Russia to the negotiating table. Ensuring peace in Europe should be an imperative for all Allies in Europe. Therefore, Europeans should also take on this burden in terms of lethal and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine - Hegseth said.

He emphasized that the Europeans' commitment means more arms and material supplies, expanding their own defense industry.

"And it is very important to say, leveling the understanding among your citizens, about the threats that Europe faces. And we need to be honest with people about how terrible these threats can be if we do not spend more on security. 2% is not enough. President Trump has called for 5%, and I agree. Meeting your obligations to ensure your security is a prepayment for your security," the minister added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Europe should strengthen cooperation with the United States and other partners in the energy sector, abandoning cooperation with Russia. According to him, this will be the key to peace and security.