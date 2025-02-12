Low energy prices along with sanctions could force Russia to the negotiating table - Pentagon

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33988 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75536 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122338 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102039 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113181 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116814 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156928 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101484 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80319 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102914 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147338 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179546 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135642 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137498 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165577 views
Low energy prices along with sanctions could force Russia to the negotiating table - Pentagon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33658 views

The US Secretary of Defense says that low energy prices and sanctions will force Russia to the negotiating table. The US calls on European partners to increase defense spending to 5% and expand aid to Ukraine.

Lower energy prices, along with sanctions, could force Russia to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

President Trump is launching more energy production in the United States and encouraging the UN to do the same. Lower energy prices, together with sanctions, could force Russia to the negotiating table. Ensuring peace in Europe should be an imperative for all Allies in Europe. Therefore, Europeans should also take on this burden in terms of lethal and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine

- Hegseth said.

He emphasized that the Europeans' commitment means more arms and material supplies, expanding their own defense industry.

"And it is very important to say, leveling the understanding among your citizens, about the threats that Europe faces. And we need to be honest with people about how terrible these threats can be if we do not spend more on security. 2% is not enough. President Trump has called for 5%, and I agree. Meeting your obligations to ensure your security is a prepayment for your security," the minister added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Europe should strengthen cooperation with the United States and other partners in the energy sector, abandoning cooperation with Russia. According to him, this will be the key to peace and security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising