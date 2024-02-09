"Lost his way": law enforcement and military detain Russian occupier near Avdiivka

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70526 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117794 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122681 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164654 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165165 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237612 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100414 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 64428 views
04:32 AM • 36396 views
04:43 AM • 32947 views
05:19 AM • 46359 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267498 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237612 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 222939 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 248397 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 234547 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117790 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100350 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100787 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117281 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117923 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26374 views

A wounded Russian soldier from Tatarstan who got lost was detained by Ukrainian law enforcement and military near Avdiivka.

Law enforcement officers together with the military detained a Russian occupier in the middle of the street near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The invader was wounded and got lost. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police. 

Details 

As noted, the police "white angels" and the military were on their way to rescue a wounded civilian when they saw a man in Russian uniform on the street. 

It turned out that the occupier was from Tatarstan and had been convicted in Russia for causing grievous bodily harm. The invader with the call sign "Melkyi"  was promised amnesty if he took part in the war against Ukraine. 

He fought in the Storm-Z penalty unit of the occupiers, and his task was to take his wounded from the battlefield. However, he came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was wounded, lost his orientation and got lost.

The invader was provided with medical assistance and taken to a joint group of the National Police and the SBU to investigate war crimes.

Occupants are on the outskirts of Avdiivka, but the Defense Forces are holding them back - Barabash09.02.24, 10:49 • 21827 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising