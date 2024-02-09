"Lost his way": law enforcement and military detain Russian occupier near Avdiivka

Law enforcement officers together with the military detained a Russian occupier in the middle of the street near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The invader was wounded and got lost. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

As noted, the police "white angels" and the military were on their way to rescue a wounded civilian when they saw a man in Russian uniform on the street.

It turned out that the occupier was from Tatarstan and had been convicted in Russia for causing grievous bodily harm. The invader with the call sign "Melkyi" was promised amnesty if he took part in the war against Ukraine.

He fought in the Storm-Z penalty unit of the occupiers, and his task was to take his wounded from the battlefield. However, he came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was wounded, lost his orientation and got lost.

The invader was provided with medical assistance and taken to a joint group of the National Police and the SBU to investigate war crimes.

