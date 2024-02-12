Losses of more than UAH 700 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium: a former official of the capital's municipal enterprise will be tried

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the former acting head of one of the municipal enterprises of Holosiivskyi district, who caused losses of more than UAH 766 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium in Holosiivskyi district. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that an indictment has been sent to court against the former acting head of one of the communal enterprises of the Holosiivskyi district on the fact of misappropriation of funds from the capital's budget and forgery. He is accused under Article 191, Part 5 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office in a particularly large scale) and Article 366, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing forgery that caused grave consequences). The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The investigation found that in 2018, the ME entered into a contract with the company for the reconstruction of a gymnasium in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. However, the work was not completed in full, although the defendant in the case signed the acts and the customer paid for them in full.

According to the results of the expert study, the difference between the volume and cost of the work actually performed and the information included in the act of work performed in 2020 is more than UAH 766 thousand - the prosecutor's office added.

The investigation against the director of the contractor and the technical supervision specialist of the utility company is ongoing. The involvement of other persons in the crime is also being checked.

Add

In addition, during the reconstruction of the gymnasium, another acting head of the municipal enterprise, who was also involved in its reconstruction at another time, was notified of suspicion of negligence with losses of almost UAH 14 million.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified of suspicion of negligence against a technical supervision engineer in the case of the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion to state registrar in Odesa region over sale of Kuyalnyk resort worth about UAH 1 billion to private entrepreneur