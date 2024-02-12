Losses of more than UAH 700 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium: a former official of the capital's municipal enterprise will be tried

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70478 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117788 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122676 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267495 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100410 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64398 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36361 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32909 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46331 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267495 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234547 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117788 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100350 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117923 views
Losses of more than UAH 700 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium: a former official of the capital's municipal enterprise will be tried

Losses of more than UAH 700 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium: a former official of the capital's municipal enterprise will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40148 views

The former acting head of a municipal enterprise in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district will stand trial for causing damage worth more than UAH 766 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium.

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the former acting head of one of the municipal enterprises of Holosiivskyi district, who caused losses of more than UAH 766 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium in Holosiivskyi district. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that an indictment has been sent to court against the former acting head of one of the communal enterprises of the Holosiivskyi district on the fact of misappropriation of funds from the capital's budget and forgery. He is accused under Article 191, Part 5 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office in a particularly large scale) and Article 366, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing forgery that caused grave consequences). The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The investigation found that in 2018, the ME entered into a contract with the company for the reconstruction of a gymnasium in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. However, the work was not completed in full, although the defendant in the case signed the acts and the customer paid for them in full.

According to the results of the expert study, the difference between the volume and cost of the work actually performed and the information included in the act of work performed in 2020 is more than UAH 766 thousand

- the prosecutor's office added.

The investigation against the director of the contractor and the technical supervision specialist of the utility company is ongoing. The involvement of other persons in the crime is also being checked.

 Add

In addition, during the reconstruction of the gymnasium, another acting head of the municipal enterprise, who was also involved in its reconstruction at another time, was notified of suspicion of negligence with losses of almost UAH 14 million.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified of suspicion of negligence against a technical supervision engineer in the case of the subsidence of a kindergarten building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion to state registrar in Odesa region over sale of Kuyalnyk resort worth about UAH 1 billion to private entrepreneur06.02.24, 20:29 • 28031 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising