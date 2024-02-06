Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion to state registrar in Odesa region over sale of Kuyalnyk resort worth about UAH 1 billion to private entrepreneur

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 79694 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119635 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124025 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268885 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177028 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166887 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238667 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101654 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 73604 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 47278 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 43080 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55815 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235475 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119607 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101246 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117721 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118324 views
Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion to state registrar in Odesa region over sale of Kuyalnyk resort worth about UAH 1 billion to private entrepreneur

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28032 views

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has served a notice of suspicion to the state registrar for illegally registering ownership of property worth UAH 1 billion belonging to a health resort association.

The leadership of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office served a notice of suspicion to the state registrar, who in 2019  registered the ownership of the property of the association of sanatoriums at the Kuyalnyk resort to a private enterprise without any legal grounds. As a result of such actions, the rightful owner of the property suffered about UAH 1 billion in damages. This is reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The operation was carried out by prosecutors of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa city jointly with the Odesa Department of Strategic Investigations of the State Specialized Investigations of the National Police under the operational support of the SBU Office in Odesa region. 

"Earlier, the court granted the claim of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office and returned to state ownership the property complex at the Kuyalnyk resort with an area of more than 100,000 square meters. At present, the prosecutor's office has ensured the execution of the court decision, and the ownership of the said object has been registered with the state represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

Meanwhile, a participant in the schemeunder which the Odesa Regional Cancer Center was transferred to private hands for 49 years remains unpunished. We are talking about a former official of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, who, after her dismissal, was employed as an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

UNN reported how, in the midst of the war, in 2022, Odariy-Zakharieva and the Odesa Regional Council decided to lease three chemotherapy buildings of the regional cancer center, where patients received free treatment. Last fall, the oncology center was regained and returned to the community. So, patients can continue to receive their treatment. However, the participants of the scheme have not yet been punished.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising