Prosecutor's Office serves notice of suspicion to state registrar in Odesa region over sale of Kuyalnyk resort worth about UAH 1 billion to private entrepreneur

The leadership of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office served a notice of suspicion to the state registrar, who in 2019 registered the ownership of the property of the association of sanatoriums at the Kuyalnyk resort to a private enterprise without any legal grounds. As a result of such actions, the rightful owner of the property suffered about UAH 1 billion in damages. This is reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The operation was carried out by prosecutors of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa city jointly with the Odesa Department of Strategic Investigations of the State Specialized Investigations of the National Police under the operational support of the SBU Office in Odesa region.

"Earlier, the court granted the claim of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office and returned to state ownership the property complex at the Kuyalnyk resort with an area of more than 100,000 square meters. At present, the prosecutor's office has ensured the execution of the court decision, and the ownership of the said object has been registered with the state represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

Meanwhile, a participant in the schemeunder which the Odesa Regional Cancer Center was transferred to private hands for 49 years remains unpunished. We are talking about a former official of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, who, after her dismissal, was employed as an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

UNN reported how, in the midst of the war, in 2022, Odariy-Zakharieva and the Odesa Regional Council decided to lease three chemotherapy buildings of the regional cancer center, where patients received free treatment. Last fall, the oncology center was regained and returned to the community. So, patients can continue to receive their treatment. However, the participants of the scheme have not yet been punished.