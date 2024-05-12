Lomachenko defeats Cambosos to become world lightweight champion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75047 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249551 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173920 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165198 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45225 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40186 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34154 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58574 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52633 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224227 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75047 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52633 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58574 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112736 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113644 views
Lomachenko defeats Cambosos to become world lightweight champion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27470 views

Vasyl Lomachenko defeated George Kambosos in the 11th round to become the IBF lightweight champion of the world.

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko became the IBF lightweight world champion. Lomachenko defeated Australian boxer George Kambosos. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne Sport. 

Details 

The first two rounds went in favor of Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian boxer threw more punches and even broke Cambosos' block several times. 

In the next two rounds, Cambosos began to open up more often. Lomachenko did not slow down and landed several successful combinations of punches.

In the fifth round , the Ukrainian boxer landed a strong punch to Cambosos' head, which almost knocked him out, but he stayed on his feet and continued the fight without a referee's count. In the next round, the Australian tried to respond, but it was Lomachenko who was more active in the end of the round

In the eighth round, Cambosos suffered a bruised eyebrow after a punch from Lomachenko. 

In the 11th round, Lomachenko defeated Cambosos early. First, the Ukrainian boxer knocked the Australian down, and then he knocked him down again, and then the fight was over.

For reference 

Lomachenko lost his world title, which he lost in October 2020 when he lost to Teofimo Lopez (lost the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts).

Lomachenko lost his first chance to regain his championship belts in his last fight against Devin Gainey. The fight for the title of absolute world champion ended with the Ukrainian's defeat by a unanimous decision of the judges.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Sports

Contact us about advertising