Lomachenko defeats Cambosos to become world lightweight champion

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko became the IBF lightweight world champion. Lomachenko defeated Australian boxer George Kambosos. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Details

The first two rounds went in favor of Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian boxer threw more punches and even broke Cambosos' block several times.

In the next two rounds, Cambosos began to open up more often. Lomachenko did not slow down and landed several successful combinations of punches.

In the fifth round , the Ukrainian boxer landed a strong punch to Cambosos' head, which almost knocked him out, but he stayed on his feet and continued the fight without a referee's count. In the next round, the Australian tried to respond, but it was Lomachenko who was more active in the end of the round

In the eighth round, Cambosos suffered a bruised eyebrow after a punch from Lomachenko.

In the 11th round, Lomachenko defeated Cambosos early. First, the Ukrainian boxer knocked the Australian down, and then he knocked him down again, and then the fight was over.

For reference

Lomachenko lost his world title, which he lost in October 2020 when he lost to Teofimo Lopez (lost the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts).

Lomachenko lost his first chance to regain his championship belts in his last fight against Devin Gainey. The fight for the title of absolute world champion ended with the Ukrainian's defeat by a unanimous decision of the judges.