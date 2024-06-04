ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Loan of up to 2 2.1 billion: the government approved a bill on ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and Korea

Loan of up to 2 2.1 billion: the government approved a bill on ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

The government has approved a bill to ratify the agreement between Ukraine and Korea, which allows Kiev to receive a loan of up to 2 2.1 billion from the Korean economic development and Cooperation Fund for 2024-2029.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Korea. The economic development and Cooperation Fund of the Republic of Korea will be able to provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 2 2.1 billion. This was announced by the government's representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.

The draft law "on ratification of the framework agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Korea on loans from the economic development and Cooperation Fund for 2024-2029" was approved

- Melnichuk wrote.

According to him, the draft law proposes to ratify the framework agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Korea on loans from the economic development and Cooperation Fund for 2024-2029, made on 19.04.2024 in Washington.

"The framework agreement provides that the Government of the Republic of Korea provides an opportunity to receive loans from the economic development and Cooperation Fund up to the maximum amount of obligations in Korean won, not exceeding the equivalent of 2 billion 100 million US dollars for 2024-2029 to finance the fund's loan projects in Ukraine. The conditions for each individual project will be defined in each individual loan agreement," Melnichuk said.

According to Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, the government also distributed funds from the International Bank for reconstruction and development within the framework of the ARISE project. This is UAH 2.4 billion to support Ukrainian farmers.

"We are talking about loan guarantees to encourage lending to small and medium — sized agricultural producers, as well as grants for small farms," Shmygal said.

Among other things, the government decided to attract a loan from the Council of Europe Development Bank in the amount of 100 million euros. According to the prime minister, these are funds for the implementation of the project "Nome. Compensation for destroyed property".

Ukraine will receive a €100 million loan from the Bank of the Council of Europe as part of the compensation for destroyed property project27.03.24, 12:22 • 32729 views

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved a mechanism for stimulating the creation of industrial parks. The founders of the park will receive irrevocable funds for the construction of engineering and transport infrastructure or compensation for the cost of connecting to the power grid.

"This amount is up to UAH 150 million, which will cover up to half of the costs, and for de — occupied territories-up to 80% of the costs. Currently, 81 industrial parks have already been registered in Ukraine," the prime minister said.

Shmygal stressed that the government expects the process to accelerate, and that these sites will attract significant amounts of domestic and external investment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
telegramTelegram
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

