Limits on electricity consumption will apply in Ukraine tomorrow - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, June 7, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout the country. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied. This was stated in the NEK Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

It is reported that on June 7, a shortage in the energy system is predicted throughout the day.

"Limits on electricity consumption will be valid for each region from 00:00 to 24:00. If the consumption limits are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied," Ukrenergo said.

Addition

The situation in the power system remains difficult. Due to the shelling of critical infrastructure by the Russians, Ukraine lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity.