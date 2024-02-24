Light rains and warming are forecast for Ukraine on February 25

On February 25, light rains are expected in the western and northern regions. In some places in the country, the temperature will warm up to +14. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, February 25, light rains are expected in the western and northern regions. In some places in the country, the temperature will warm up to +14.

Cloudy with clearings.In the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in the afternoon and in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in some places there will be light rain; in the rest of the territory no precipitation - the statement said.

The wind is expected to be southeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places on the Left Bank.

The temperature in the west will range from +5 to +7 at night and from +11 to +14 during the day. In the north, it will range from -3 to +6 at night and from +6 to +10 during the day. In the south, it will range from +2 to +8 at night and from +8 to +12 during the day. In the east, it will range from -4 to -1 at night and from +5 to +7 during the day.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and the region, with no precipitation at night and light rain in some places during the day. Southeast wind of 7-12 m/s. The temperature in the Kyiv region is expected to range from +2 to +7 at night and from +6 to +11 during the day. In Kyiv, at night from +4 to +6, and during the day from +8 to +10.

Calm weather with a possibility of light snow is expected in Kyiv in the next few days