In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 138389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84299 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 307504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256180 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198611 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252560 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158688 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372354 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Light rains and warming are forecast for Ukraine on February 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58355 views

Light rains are expected in the western and northern regions of Ukraine on February 25, while in some central and eastern regions the temperature may rise to 14 degrees Celsius.

Light rains and warming are forecast for Ukraine on February 25

On February 25, light rains are expected in the western and northern regions. In some places in the country, the temperature will warm up to +14. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological CenterUNN.

Details

Tomorrow, February 25, light rains are expected in the western and northern regions. In some places in the country, the temperature will warm up to +14.

Cloudy with clearings.In the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in the afternoon and in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in some places there will be light rain; in the rest of the territory no precipitation

- the statement said.

The wind is expected to be southeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places on the Left Bank.

The temperature in the west will range from +5 to +7 at night and from +11 to +14 during the day. In the north, it will range from -3 to +6 at night and from +6 to +10 during the day. In the south, it will range from +2 to +8 at night and from +8 to +12 during the day. In the east, it will range from -4 to -1 at night and from +5 to +7 during the day.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv and the region, with no precipitation at night and light rain in some places during the day. Southeast wind of 7-12 m/s.  The temperature in the Kyiv region is expected to range from +2 to +7 at night and from +6 to +11 during the day. In Kyiv, at night from +4 to +6, and during the day from +8 to +10.

Calm weather with a possibility of light snow is expected in Kyiv in the next few days

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Vinnytsia
Kyiv
