Calm weather with a possibility of light snow is expected in Kyiv in the next few days

In the capital of Ukraine, local residents can expect relatively calm weather for the next few days. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to meteorological services, the weather in Kyiv is expected to be relatively calm over the next few days. Most of the time, it is expected to be free of precipitation until Tuesday, but on Sunday night, an atmospheric front will pass through from the northwest, bringing with it light sleet.

The next frontal system with sleet and rain over Kyiv is expected on Tuesday during the daytime.

The coldest moments will be on Monday and Tuesday nights, when the temperature will drop to 3-5 degrees below zero. The rest of the day is expected to be above freezing.

