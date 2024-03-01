$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Light earthquake with magnitude 3.6 recorded west of Poltava

Kyiv • UNN

 34419 views

On March 1, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in the Reshetylivka district of Poltava region of Ukraine, with the epicenter located 10 km underground.

Light earthquake with magnitude 3.6 recorded west of Poltava

A light earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was registered in Poltava region, west of Poltava. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, UNN reports.

Today, on March 1, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in the Poltava region.

Its epicenter is located in Reshetylivka district, west of Poltava city, at a depth of 10 km.

According to the earthquake classification, this incident is categorized as barely perceptible. The vibrations caused by this earthquake are felt only by individuals who are at rest indoors, especially on the upper floors of buildings.

This event was part of a series of earthquakes in the region, similar in magnitude to those recorded last year, including on July 23, June 08, May 26, and January 14, 2023, with magnitudes of 2.6, 3.7, 3.5, and 2.7.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Poltava
