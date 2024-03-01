Light earthquake with magnitude 3.6 recorded west of Poltava

A light earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was registered in Poltava region, west of Poltava. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control, UNN reports.

Today, on March 1, 2024, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in the Poltava region.

Its epicenter is located in Reshetylivka district, west of Poltava city, at a depth of 10 km.

According to the earthquake classification, this incident is categorized as barely perceptible. The vibrations caused by this earthquake are felt only by individuals who are at rest indoors, especially on the upper floors of buildings.

This event was part of a series of earthquakes in the region, similar in magnitude to those recorded last year, including on July 23, June 08, May 26, and January 14, 2023, with magnitudes of 2.6, 3.7, 3.5, and 2.7.