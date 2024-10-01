ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104500 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168591 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138720 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143623 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182872 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173351 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100862 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110564 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112695 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53168 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59804 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189617 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146927 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155191 views
Lentils in exchange for tangerines: Russia has been forced to switch to barter trade with Pakistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12207 views

A Russian company has signed a barter exchange agreement with Pakistan's Meskay + Femtee. Russia will export chickpeas and lentils in exchange for tangerines and rice, avoiding money transfers due to Western sanctions.

Amid difficulties in making payments due to Western sanctions, Russian companies have agreed to barter trade. The first barter agreements for rice and tangerines have already been signed with the Pakistani company Meskay + Femtee. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

As the Russians themselves said, the company "Astarta-Agrotrading" will export chickpeas in exchange for rice from the Pakistani trading company Meskay + Femtee.

Under the next contract, the Russian side will supply 15,000 tons of chickpeas and 10,000 tons of lentils in exchange for 15,000 tons of tangerines and 10,000 tons of potatoes.

Russia and Pakistan are experiencing certain difficulties in making mutual payments. Therefore, the two companies decided to launch a barter trade mechanism

- said Deputy Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Nasir Hamid.

In Russia, they explained that barter trade schemes do not use money transfers or bank payments. This helps companies avoid unnecessary attention from Western regulators monitoring compliance with sanctions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the fall, Russia and China may switch to barter in their mutual trade. This is because of Western sanctions that prevent payments in foreign currency. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
chinaChina
pakistanPakistan

