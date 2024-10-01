Amid difficulties in making payments due to Western sanctions, Russian companies have agreed to barter trade. The first barter agreements for rice and tangerines have already been signed with the Pakistani company Meskay + Femtee. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

As the Russians themselves said, the company "Astarta-Agrotrading" will export chickpeas in exchange for rice from the Pakistani trading company Meskay + Femtee.

Under the next contract, the Russian side will supply 15,000 tons of chickpeas and 10,000 tons of lentils in exchange for 15,000 tons of tangerines and 10,000 tons of potatoes.

Russia and Pakistan are experiencing certain difficulties in making mutual payments. Therefore, the two companies decided to launch a barter trade mechanism - said Deputy Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Nasir Hamid.

In Russia, they explained that barter trade schemes do not use money transfers or bank payments. This helps companies avoid unnecessary attention from Western regulators monitoring compliance with sanctions.

