The Financial Times obtained "29 Russian military files compiled between 2008 and 2014" that include scenarios for preparing for a Chinese invasion, as well as the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the early stages of a conflict with a major world power, reports UNN.

Details

29 secret Russian military files compiled between 2008 and 2014 include war-game scenarios, specifically examines a Chinese invasion, and discusses principles for the use of nuclear weapons.

Criteria for a potential nuclear response range from an enemy invasion of Russian territory to more specific triggers, such as the destruction of 20 percent of Russia's strategic ballistic missile submarines.

One exercise describing a hypothetical Chinese attack notes that russia, dubbed the "Northern Federation" for wargaming purposes, could respond with a tactical nuclear strike to halt the "South's" advance with a second wave of invading forces.

China's Foreign Ministry denies there are any grounds for suspicion against Moscow.

The Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between China and Russia legally enshrined the concept of eternal friendship and non-hostility between the two countries - said Rep.

According to experts who have reviewed and verified the documents, secret documents seen by the Financial Times - the threshold for using tactical nuclear weapons is lower than Russia has ever publicly acknowledged.

This is the first time we have seen such documents published in the public domain. They show that the operational threshold for the use of nuclear weapons is quite low if the desired result cannot be achieved by conventional means - said Alexander Gabuev, director of Russia's Carnegie Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Drones cannot fully replace A-50, so Russia is preparing the next one - Humeniuk

William Alberk, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the FT that Russia is likely to have a higher threshold for the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, which has no nuclear capability of its own.

A nuclear attack on Ukraine, could escalate the conflict and lead to direct U.S. or British intervention, Alberk said.

That is absolutely the last thing Putin wants - He added.

Recall

Russia is reportedly developing nuclear weapons to target U.S. satellites, causing concern among U.S. officials. But according to sources,

In March 2024, Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Russia and several EU countries for a second roundof "shuttle diplomacy" to discuss resolving the war in Ukraine.