Leaked military documents describe russia's preparations for china invasion

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36284 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 137946 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84074 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 306956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198493 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235340 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252543 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158665 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372349 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 67572 views

01:12 PM • 137946 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 306957 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255805 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24467 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32157 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31845 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84967 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91865 views
Leaked military documents describe russia's preparations for china invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76549 views

Secret Russian military files obtained by the Financial Times describe war-game scenarios from 2008-2014 that considered a potential Chinese invasion and discussed principles for the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in the early stages of a conflict with a major power.

Leaked military documents describe russia's preparations for china invasion

The Financial Times obtained "29 Russian military files compiled between 2008 and 2014" that include scenarios for preparing for a Chinese invasion, as well as the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the early stages of a conflict with a major world power, reports UNN.

Details

29 secret Russian military files compiled between 2008 and 2014 include war-game scenarios, specifically examines a Chinese invasion, and discusses principles for the use of nuclear weapons.

Criteria for a potential nuclear response range from an enemy invasion of Russian territory to more specific triggers, such as the destruction of 20 percent of Russia's strategic ballistic missile submarines.

One exercise describing a hypothetical Chinese attack notes that russia, dubbed the "Northern Federation" for wargaming purposes, could respond with a tactical nuclear strike to halt the "South's" advance with a second wave of invading forces.

China's Foreign Ministry denies there are any grounds for suspicion against Moscow.

The Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between China and Russia legally enshrined the concept of eternal friendship and non-hostility between the two countries

- said Rep.

According to experts who have reviewed and verified the documents, secret documents seen by the Financial Times - the threshold for using tactical nuclear weapons is lower than Russia has ever publicly acknowledged.

This is the first time we have seen such documents published in the public domain. They show that the operational threshold for the use of nuclear weapons is quite low if the desired result cannot be achieved by conventional means

- said Alexander Gabuev, director of Russia's Carnegie Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Drones cannot fully replace A-50, so Russia is preparing the next one - Humeniuk28.02.2024, 10:33 • 31067 views

William Alberk, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the FT that Russia is likely to have a higher threshold for the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, which has no nuclear capability of its own.

A nuclear attack on Ukraine, could escalate the conflict and lead to direct U.S. or British intervention, Alberk said.

That is absolutely the last thing Putin wants

- He added.

Recall

Russia is reportedly developing nuclear weapons to target U.S. satellites, causing concern among U.S. officials. But according to sources,  

In March 2024, Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Russia and several EU countries for a second roundof "shuttle diplomacy" to discuss resolving the war in Ukraine.

Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02