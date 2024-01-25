Law enforcers detain hacker who prepared cyberattacks on government websites and guided enemy missiles to Kharkiv

A member of the pro-Russian hacker group "People's Cyber Army of the Russian Federation" who was preparing cyberattacks on government websites and adjusting Russian strikes on the city was detained in Kharkiv. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU cyber specialists exposed in Kharkiv a member of the Russian hacker group "People's Cyber Army of Russia", controlled by the Russian Federal Security Service. The offender was adjusting enemy fire on the city and preparing cyberattacks on the websites of Ukrainian authorities - the SBU said in a statement.

Reportedly, at the direction of the defendant, the occupiers carried out two missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region. A local hospital was damaged.

He also reconnoitered the locations of the Defense Forces in the region. First of all, he was interested in possible combat positions of artillery and Ukrainian air defense systems, the SBU said.

In addition, the hacker reportedly carried out the FSB's task of preparing a series of DDoS attacks on the websites of state-owned enterprises and Ukrainian authorities.

As a result of counter-sabotage measures, SBU officers detained the offender.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local resident, an IT specialist, whom the FSB recruited to cooperate through a specialized Telegram channel of hacker communities.

To collect intelligence on the deployment of the Defense Forces, the defendant went around the area and covertly recorded objects where, according to his "version," Ukrainian defenders could be located.

He sent the information to the FSB via a popular messenger in the form of screenshots of electronic maps with the coordinates of potential targets.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SBU seized 3 mobile phones, a laptop and flash drives, which he used in subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.