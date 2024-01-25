ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Law enforcers detain hacker who prepared cyberattacks on government websites and guided enemy missiles to Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25706 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a member of the pro-Russian hacker group Narodnaya Cyberarmiya RF, who was adjusting rocket attacks on Kharkiv and planning cyberattacks on government websites.

A member of the pro-Russian hacker group "People's Cyber Army of the Russian Federation" who was preparing cyberattacks on government websites and adjusting Russian strikes on the city was detained in Kharkiv. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU cyber specialists exposed in Kharkiv a member of the Russian hacker group "People's Cyber Army of Russia", controlled by the Russian Federal Security Service. The offender was adjusting enemy fire on the city and preparing cyberattacks on the websites of Ukrainian authorities

- the SBU said in a statement.

Details

Reportedly, at the direction of the defendant, the occupiers carried out two missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region. A local hospital was damaged.

He also reconnoitered the locations of the Defense Forces in the region. First of all, he was interested in possible combat positions of artillery and Ukrainian air defense systems, the SBU said.  

In addition, the hacker reportedly carried out the FSB's task of preparing a series of DDoS attacks on the websites of state-owned enterprises and Ukrainian authorities.

As a result of counter-sabotage measures, SBU officers detained the offender.

Addendum

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local resident, an IT specialist, whom the FSB recruited to cooperate through a specialized Telegram channel of hacker communities.

To collect intelligence on the deployment of the Defense Forces, the defendant went around the area and covertly recorded objects where, according to his "version," Ukrainian defenders could be located.

He sent the information to the FSB via a popular messenger in the form of screenshots of electronic maps with the coordinates of potential targets.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SBU seized 3 mobile phones, a laptop and flash drives, which he used in subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

