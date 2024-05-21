Law enforcement officers exposed in Donetsk region for unreasonably charging their subordinates almost 3 million combat bonuses

In Donetsk region, four law enforcement officers were exposed who unreasonably accrued and paid combat bonuses to their subordinates. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Investigators found out that the head of one of the inter-district departments of a law enforcement agency in Donetsk region organized a criminal scheme to illegally accrue and pay combat bonuses to subordinate employees.

The law enforcement officer involved two heads of district offices and the chief accountant of the interdistrict department of the law enforcement agency in Donetsk region in the scheme.

Illegal charges were made over several months. Officials entered false information about the participation of law enforcement officers in combat operations and measures to repel Russian armed aggression.

Artificially opened criminal proceedings against a fugitive: Rivne region law enforcement officer exposed

On this basis, 24 law enforcement officers illegally received combat allowances. The total amount of established losses to the state is over UAH 2.6 million.

Four law enforcement officers were served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of property by abuse of office, committed repeatedly under martial law by a group of persons in a particularly large scale (Art. 191(4), (5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and forgery (Art. 366(1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the SBI said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention, seizure of the suspects' property and removal from office is currently being decided.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of fraudsters who were cheating people out of their money by posing as employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and offering a wide range of services to potential "clients.