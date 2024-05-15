Artificially opened criminal proceedings against a fugitive: Rivne region law enforcement officer exposed

SBI officers detained and served a notice of suspicion to a law enforcement officer from Dubno district, Rivne region, who set up a scheme to avoid mobilization for men of military age. This was reported by the press service of the Bureau, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, the law enforcement officer artificially opened criminal proceedings against the fugitive, in which he fully repented and admitted guilt. The crime was not too serious and, given the sincere repentance, the pseudo-criminals received 1-2 years of probation.

Thus, during the investigation and while serving his sentence, he was not called up for military service, the SBI said.

According to the SBI, this "service" cost approximately UAH 100 thousand. If such a "client" was already on the wanted list of conscripts, exclusion from the system cost an additional UAH 6.5 thousand.

Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament adopts draft law

As noted, the law enforcement officer cooperated with the starosta of one of the village councils, who issued summonses to men of military age. The government official introduced the "applicants" to the law enforcement officer, and for this he received his share, the SBI said.

The scheme has been operating since March 2024. Law enforcement officers have identified at least 5 "successful" similar transactions. On May 10, a law enforcement officer was detained red-handed after receiving part of the bribe.

He was reportedly served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an undue advantage by an official through abuse of office, acting by prior conspiracy, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court decided to impose on the man a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. In addition, he was suspended from service for the duration of the internal investigation.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the village council official is also being resolved.

Bukovyna exposes law enforcement officer who helped fugitives go abroad