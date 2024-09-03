Law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Defense are investigating all the circumstances, every detail: Zelensky on the tragedy in Poltava

Law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy in Poltava, where 51 people were killed and 271 others were injured as a result of a Russian strike. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"First of all, about the tragedy in Poltava. Rescue operations are still underway to clear the rubble. All services are involved. As of now, the number of injured is 271. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to all the rescuers, doctors, nurses and all Poltava residents who joined in, donated blood and support. We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building. Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible. According to the information available now, this Russian strike killed 51 people. My condolences to all the families and friends," Zelensky said.

According to him, law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are investigating all the circumstances of this tragedy.

"The Russians carried out this strike with two ballistic missiles. There was an air raid alert. Everything else - every detail - must be established and verified during the investigation," - he summarized.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

