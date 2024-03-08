Latvian Prime Minister compares Russia to an alcoholic whose actions cannot be predicted

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia compared Russia to an alcoholic whose behavior cannot be predicted, noting that neighboring countries should be aware of this. This was reported by LSM, according to UNN.

We live next door to a neighbor who is like an alcoholic or a drug addict, whose actions we cannot predict. We have to realize that we live next to Russia and Belarus. Russia started the war in Ukraine, and we are following a clear scenario. We have built a land border with Belarus, and now we are building a border with Russia. We are strengthening the military potential of our border - Evika Silinya said.

Details

She also noted that people sometimes live "in their own bubbles and their own realities," so the prime minister called on the National Armed Forces to also inform the regional press about the work that will be carried out on the country's eastern border.

Recall

Due to the new wave of illegal migrants, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) proposes to resume the enhanced security regime on Latvia's border with Belarus in the near future.