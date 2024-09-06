ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Last year, weapons production tripled, since the beginning of this year it has doubled - Shmyhal

Last year, weapons production tripled, since the beginning of this year it has doubled - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported a significant increase in arms production in Ukraine. The government is focusing on innovation and integration into the European arms market.

Last year, arms production in Ukraine tripled, and in the first eight months of this year it doubled. Ukraine relies on innovation and integration into the European arms market. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

The first and most important challenge is security. Ukraine needs more weapons from its partners, and the rhythm of their supply is important. First of all, it is air defense, shells, long-range weapons, and airplanes. Ukraine needs the permission of its partners to use their weapons to strike deep into Russia's rear, as Putin himself has long since crossed all the red lines. The new leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Andriy Sibiga, will work especially hard to achieve this. We have high hopes for the results of this work

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that another response to the security challenge is to increase the defense industry.

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy02.09.24, 19:02 • 17193 views

A lot has been done here. Last year, arms production tripled, and in the first 8 months of 2024, we doubled it, producing boreholes, artillery, armored vehicles, and shells. We are making progress in the missile program and are launching joint ventures with our partners. We focus on innovation and integration into the European arms market

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal on new ministers: they face difficult tasks05.09.24, 17:43 • 21744 views

Shmygal noted that the new head of the Ministry of Technical Industry, German Smetanin, faces a range of tasks:

  •  to stimulate new developments and shorten their path from prototypes to mass production;
  • raise funds, including from partners, for orders for domestic weapons;
  • ensure fair competition in the arms market;
  • Increase the number of joint production contracts with partners and implement those agreements that have already been concluded.

“By the end of the year, the growth of the defense industry should be no less than last year,” Shmygal added.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy

