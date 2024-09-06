Last year, weapons production tripled, since the beginning of this year it has doubled - Shmyhal

Last year, arms production in Ukraine tripled, and in the first eight months of this year it doubled. Ukraine relies on innovation and integration into the European arms market. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

The first and most important challenge is security. Ukraine needs more weapons from its partners, and the rhythm of their supply is important. First of all, it is air defense, shells, long-range weapons, and airplanes. Ukraine needs the permission of its partners to use their weapons to strike deep into Russia's rear, as Putin himself has long since crossed all the red lines. The new leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Andriy Sibiga, will work especially hard to achieve this. We have high hopes for the results of this work - Shmyhal said.

He noted that another response to the security challenge is to increase the defense industry.

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy

A lot has been done here. Last year, arms production tripled, and in the first 8 months of 2024, we doubled it, producing boreholes, artillery, armored vehicles, and shells. We are making progress in the missile program and are launching joint ventures with our partners. We focus on innovation and integration into the European arms market - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal on new ministers: they face difficult tasks

Shmygal noted that the new head of the Ministry of Technical Industry, German Smetanin, faces a range of tasks:

to stimulate new developments and shorten their path from prototypes to mass production;

raise funds, including from partners, for orders for domestic weapons;

ensure fair competition in the arms market;

Increase the number of joint production contracts with partners and implement those agreements that have already been concluded.

“By the end of the year, the growth of the defense industry should be no less than last year,” Shmygal added.