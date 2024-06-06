ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 136 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80853 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145790 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240552 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163845 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112961 views

Last step: Ukraine ratified the agreement with EU for access to Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros

Last step: Ukraine ratified the agreement with EU for access to Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17702 views

Ukraine has ratified an agreement with the EU to receive 50 billion euros over 4 years under the Ukraine Facility program, which requires reforms to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, while this year it will receive 16 billion euros.

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified an agreement with the EU to receive 50 billion euros over 4 years under the Ukraine Facility program, which requires reforms to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, with 16 billion euros expected to be received this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement with the European Union necessary to receive 50 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. This was the last step for the program to work

- wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

He expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk for supporting the bill. And to President Volodymyr Zelensky-for leadership in promoting important initiatives for the country.

Addition

Ukraine Facility is a four-year support program that provides for a number of reforms and transformations that bring Ukraine closer to membership in the European Union. This year, under this initiative, our state will receive 16 billion euros, Shmygal said.

Contact us about advertising