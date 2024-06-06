Last step: Ukraine ratified the agreement with EU for access to Ukraine Facility for 50 billion euros

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified an agreement with the EU to receive 50 billion euros over 4 years under the Ukraine Facility program, which requires reforms to bring Ukraine closer to EU membership, with 16 billion euros expected to be received this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement with the European Union necessary to receive 50 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. This was the last step for the program to work - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

He expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk for supporting the bill. And to President Volodymyr Zelensky-for leadership in promoting important initiatives for the country.

Addition

Ukraine Facility is a four-year support program that provides for a number of reforms and transformations that bring Ukraine closer to membership in the European Union. This year, under this initiative, our state will receive 16 billion euros, Shmygal said.