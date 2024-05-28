Large-scale violations in the disposal of hazardous medical waste exposed in Zhytomyr region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 124 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80853 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140760 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145790 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240550 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163845 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148059 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112961 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13569 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107102 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111227 views
Large-scale violations in the disposal of hazardous medical waste exposed in Zhytomyr region

Large-scale violations in the disposal of hazardous medical waste exposed in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21427 views

In Zhytomyr Oblast, several entrepreneurs are suspected of illegally disposing of hazardous medical waste from healthcare facilities without proper storage facilities and storage areas, which violates sanitary standards and poses a threat of spreading infectious diseases.

In Zhytomyr region, several entrepreneurs are suspected of violating regulations on the disposal of hazardous medical waste. This was stated in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports

Details 

According to the investigation, the management of the company, which has a license for hazardous waste disposal, organized an illegal scheme to provide services to increase profits.

During 2022-2023, the suspects entered into contracts with healthcare facilities in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions for the collection and disposal of infectious medical waste, although they did not have the necessary capacity and storage facilities to store it.

Under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director and three co-owners of a Zhytomyr private enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion. They are charged with violation of sanitary rules and regulations on the prevention of infectious diseases (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

 , the OGPU said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Addendum

As law enforcement officers found out, the men simply found a room and organized the transportation of waste from medical facilities there.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found waste on an area of more than 300 square meters. Among them were droppers, syringes, catheters and other single-use items. They were stored in violation of licensing requirements and waste legislation, which could have led to the spread of infectious diseases.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department and five other people are suspected of embezzling more than UAH 1 millionof budget funds allocated for the repair of school shelters.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kyivKyiv

