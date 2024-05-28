Large-scale violations in the disposal of hazardous medical waste exposed in Zhytomyr region

In Zhytomyr region, several entrepreneurs are suspected of violating regulations on the disposal of hazardous medical waste. This was stated in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, the management of the company, which has a license for hazardous waste disposal, organized an illegal scheme to provide services to increase profits.

During 2022-2023, the suspects entered into contracts with healthcare facilities in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions for the collection and disposal of infectious medical waste, although they did not have the necessary capacity and storage facilities to store it.

Under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director and three co-owners of a Zhytomyr private enterprise were served with a notice of suspicion. They are charged with violation of sanitary rules and regulations on the prevention of infectious diseases (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) , the OGPU said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Addendum

As law enforcement officers found out, the men simply found a room and organized the transportation of waste from medical facilities there.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found waste on an area of more than 300 square meters. Among them were droppers, syringes, catheters and other single-use items. They were stored in violation of licensing requirements and waste legislation, which could have led to the spread of infectious diseases.

