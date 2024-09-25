Large-scale fire in Kyiv region: more than 20 hectares of grass flooring burning

In Brovary district, near the village of Bohdanivka, a grass flooring caught fire over an area of 21 hectares. Firefighters are working at the scene. This was reported to UNN by Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service.

Details

Near the village of Bohdanivka, there is a grass flooring fire on the area of 21 hectares. 6 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service and 4 units of the local fire department are working at the scene - Ruban said.

Recall

In the border regions of Ukraine, deliberate arson attacks by Russian saboteurs were recorded. The forest guard detained several suspects with incendiary mixtures and handed them over to the police.