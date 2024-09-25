Large-scale fire in Kyiv region: more than 20 hectares of grass flooring burning
Kyiv • UNN
In Brovary district, near the village of Bohdanivka, a grass flooring caught fire over an area of 21 hectares. Firefighters are working at the scene. This was reported to UNN by Victoria Ruban, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service.
Details
Recall
In the border regions of Ukraine, deliberate arson attacks by Russian saboteurs were recorded. The forest guard detained several suspects with incendiary mixtures and handed them over to the police.