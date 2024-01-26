ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Landslide in Transcarpathia: the rock has already moved to 10.5 hectares and continues to move

Landslide in Transcarpathia: the rock has already moved to 10.5 hectares and continues to move

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31792 views

A landslide in Zakarpattia region, Ukraine, has moved 10.5 hectares of rock in the forest of the Dubove community. Officials are monitoring the situation as the landslide continues, but there is no threat to human life at this time.

A landslide in Transcarpathia. The rock has moved away on 10.5 hectares in the Dubove community of Tyachiv district within the territory of the forest fund of the Krasnyansky forestry of the Mokryanske Forestry and Hunting Range State Enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Environmental Protection Agency, Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

I have just completed an operational meeting with representatives of emergency services, the National Police, the RMA, foresters and other involved structures. A landslide occurred in the Dubivska community of Tyachiv district within the forest fund of the Krasnyansky forestry of the Mokryanske Forestry and Hunting Enterprise.

- Mykyta said.

Details

According to the head of the region, the landslide currently covers 10.5 hectares, but geologists are recording rock movement. All the necessary services, equipment and personnel, including geologists, are working at the site.

The landslide process continues.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service and the forestry and hunting industry are monitoring the situation around the clock. Rescue equipment and personnel of the State Emergency Service, forestry and community are ready to eliminate the possible consequences of a natural emergency.

Roma staged a riot in Transcarpathia - journalist25.01.24, 23:53 • 25636 views

It is noted that there is currently no threat to human life and health. However, local authorities are taking all measures to prevent this.

Just in case, the plan for the possible evacuation of people from the nearest settlement has been finalized, and reserves are on standby to fulfill the priority tasks.

Landslides in China: at least 47 people killed22.01.24, 06:21 • 24460 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyHealth

