Landslide in Transcarpathia: the rock has already moved to 10.5 hectares and continues to move

A landslide in Transcarpathia. The rock has moved away on 10.5 hectares in the Dubove community of Tyachiv district within the territory of the forest fund of the Krasnyansky forestry of the Mokryanske Forestry and Hunting Range State Enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Environmental Protection Agency, Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

I have just completed an operational meeting with representatives of emergency services, the National Police, the RMA, foresters and other involved structures. A landslide occurred in the Dubivska community of Tyachiv district within the forest fund of the Krasnyansky forestry of the Mokryanske Forestry and Hunting Enterprise. - Mykyta said.

According to the head of the region, the landslide currently covers 10.5 hectares, but geologists are recording rock movement. All the necessary services, equipment and personnel, including geologists, are working at the site.

The landslide process continues.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service and the forestry and hunting industry are monitoring the situation around the clock. Rescue equipment and personnel of the State Emergency Service, forestry and community are ready to eliminate the possible consequences of a natural emergency.

It is noted that there is currently no threat to human life and health. However, local authorities are taking all measures to prevent this.

Just in case, the plan for the possible evacuation of people from the nearest settlement has been finalized, and reserves are on standby to fulfill the priority tasks.

