Kyrylo Kernes is so out of touch with reality that he can create a party called "Successful Berlin"

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Gennadiy Kernes, has been living permanently in Germany for almost two years now, where he fled when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. During this time, he has become so detached from Ukrainian reality that he decided to launch a PR campaign on his father's death and a ridiculous trial with his party, the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv. However, another explanation for this strange behavior, according to experts interviewed by UNN, may be that Kyrylo Kernes is running out of money.

Not born for war, as he himself admitted, Kirill Kernes changed his permanent residence from Kharkiv, which is bombed by Russian terrorists almost daily, to calm Berlin after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The fact that the fugitive is in complete safety and busy with his own affairs, detached from the terrible Ukrainian reality, is evidenced by his pages on Facebook and Instagram. There he posts anything but regular rocket attacks on his hometown and expressions of condolences to the families of the killed Kharkiv residents.

"As for Kyrylo, perhaps his long absence from Kharkiv somehow affects his behavior. Maybe he wants to create another party, with the name "Successful Berlin" there, for example," Vitaliy Panov, head of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv faction, said in a commentary to UNN, commenting on Kyrylo Kernes' idea of suing his father's party. He demands that the name "Kernes" be removed from the name of the political force, despite the fact that it was created as a political project for more than a decade.

Kyrylo Kernes had never appeared in the Ukrainian media before. However, at the end of last year, he decided that the time had probably come and made several identical statements about his father's death. Experts believe that this is his way of trying to capitalize on the death of Hennadiy Kernes.

"The son of Kernes... he came out of the darkness, he will now fuel the interest around him with his statements, the most absurd and ridiculous ones, he needs it to breed his name and return it to the field of some kind of political ping-pong, nothing more," security expert Serhiy Shabovta in an exclusive commentary for UNN.

At the same time, the sudden reappearance of Kernes in the media space may also be explained by the fact that the 30 million UAH he received as a gift from Hennadiy Kernes when he was in the German Charité clinic quickly ran out, as life in Berlin is not cheap, and his daughter is studying at a school in London.

"Until recently, I had not heard of him and did not even know that Kernes had a son named Kyrylo. Or maybe he just ran out of money?", - suggested political analyst Ruslan Bortnik in an exclusive comment to UNN.

At the same time, Kyrylo Kernes did not take into account that now, to put it mildly, is not the right time for any attempts at manipulation or political flirtation. After all, Ukrainians are focused on how to defeat Russia and drive the occupiers from their land. Kharkiv residents themselves immediately reminded him of this on social media.

Whether Kernes's son wanted PR or money, his current statements and actions, according to experts, are definitely playing into the hands of the enemy , because in this way he is trying to undermine the situation in the country from within. And Kharkiv has been and remains the number one target in Putin's sick fantasies.

