Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 82646 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109973 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139497 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171539 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282463 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178196 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106284 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83363 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35316 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 57766 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42790 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 82646 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260550 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42790 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139497 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106590 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106581 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122697 views
Kyrylo Kernes is so out of touch with reality that he can create a party called "Successful Berlin"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 223409 views

During his time in Germany, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes became so detached from Ukrainian reality that he decided to launch a PR campaign on his father's death.

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Gennadiy Kernes, has been living permanently in Germany for almost two years now, where he fled when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. During this time, he has become so detached from Ukrainian reality that he decided to launch a PR campaign on his father's death and a ridiculous trial with his party, the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv. However, another explanation for this strange behavior, according to experts interviewed by UNN, may be that Kyrylo Kernes is running out of money.

Details

Not born for war, as he himself admitted, Kirill Kernes changed his permanent residence from Kharkiv, which is bombed by Russian terrorists almost daily, to calm Berlin after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The fact that the fugitive is in complete safety and busy with his own affairs, detached from the terrible Ukrainian reality, is evidenced by his pages on Facebook and Instagram. There he posts anything but regular rocket attacks on his hometown and expressions of condolences to the families of the killed Kharkiv residents.

"As for Kyrylo, perhaps his long absence from Kharkiv somehow affects his behavior. Maybe he wants to create another party, with the name "Successful Berlin" there, for example," Vitaliy Panov, head of the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv faction, said in a commentary to UNN, commenting on Kyrylo Kernes' idea of suing his father's party. He demands that the name "Kernes" be removed from the name of the political force, despite the fact that it was created as a political project for more than a decade.

Kyrylo Kernes had never appeared in the Ukrainian media before. However, at the end of last year, he decided that the time had probably come and made several identical statements about his father's death. Experts believe that this is his way of trying to capitalize on the death of Hennadiy Kernes.

"The son of Kernes... he came out of the darkness, he will now fuel the interest around him with his statements, the most absurd and ridiculous ones, he needs it to breed his name and return it to the field of some kind of political ping-pong, nothing more," security expert Serhiy Shabovta in an exclusive commentary for UNN

At the same time, the sudden reappearance of Kernes in the media space may also be explained by the fact that the 30 million UAH he received as a gift from Hennadiy Kernes when he was in the German Charité clinic quickly ran out, as life in Berlin is not cheap, and his daughter is studying at a school in London.

"Until recently, I had not heard of him and did not even know that Kernes had a son named Kyrylo. Or maybe he just ran out of money?", - suggested political analyst Ruslan Bortnik in an exclusive comment to UNN.

At the same time, Kyrylo Kernes did not take into account that now, to put it mildly, is not the right time for any attempts at manipulation or political flirtation. After all, Ukrainians are focused on how to defeat Russia and drive the occupiers from their land. Kharkiv residents themselves immediately reminded him of this on social media.

Whether Kernes's son wanted PR or money, his current statements and actions, according to experts, are definitely playing into the hands of the enemy , because in this way he is trying to  undermine the situation in the country from within. And Kharkiv has been and remains the number one target in Putin's sick fantasies. 

Recall

We toldthat Kyrylo Kernes is suspected of possibly assisting pro-Russian elements to destabilize the region. 

Russian-backed politician Yevhen Muraiev may use Kernes to advance Russian goals in Ukraine. Sources of UNN reportedthat Kyrylo Kernes regularly travels to Vienna to meet with Muraiev.  

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

