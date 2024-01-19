Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, is working with political strategist Volodymyr Yegorov, who is known for his pro-Russian stance. UNN learned this from its own sources.

"As far as I know, he (Kyrylo Kernes - ed.) is working with Yegorov," said a source familiar with the situation.

Vladimir Yegorov is a native of Simferopol, and, according to media, has held a Russian passport since 2013. Before the full-scale invasion, according to his former subordinates, he liked to be called "Vladimir Vladimirovich" by analogy with the Russian dictator.

Yegorov is a typical black PR strategist. He replaces his inability to offer his client something meaningful and creative with massive black PR against his opponents.

According to former employers of Yegorov , his professional maximum is illiterate management of social media profiles, and cooperation with him can only result in loss of time and money. This political strategist is also associated with a number of anti-Ukrainian telegram channels.

It was this political strategist who led the election campaign of Mykhailo Dobkin. Their cooperation peaked at the time when the candidate for mayor of Kharkiv was making questionable statements. It all ended with Dobkin losing the mayoral election in his own hometown.

Thus, the attempt by Russian forces to put their man in charge of Kharkiv before the start of a full-scale war failed. Probably, Russia has now launched a new political project and elected Kyrylo, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, as its executor. He has even been "attached" to the same political strategist Volodymyr Yegorov as Dobkin.

Although Russia has not abandoned its plans to seize Kharkiv, as experts say , the enemy has no chance. Therefore, Russia is resorting to a method that has been proven over the years: trying to destabilize the situation from within. According to experts , Kirill Kernes' statements about the events of three years ago in Kharkiv can be a vivid example of Russian IPSO.

His regular meetings with fugitive former Party of Regions members Yevhen Muraiev and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's son Oleksiy in Vienna also suggest that Kyrylo Kernes may be a Russian tool to destabilize the situation in Kharkiv.

It was Hennadiy Kernes' son that the Russian forces could have chosen, first of all, because of his well-known surname for Kharkiv residents.

However, experts believe that Kyrylo Kernes has no political future, as voters are unlikely to forgive him for being away from the country during the war.

Earlier UNN described in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the hands of the Kremlin. In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war is also surprising.

Also, after researching Kirill Kernes's Instagram and Facebook pages , it turned outthat he has never mentioned the shelling of his hometown and the deaths of Kharkiv residents since the start of the large-scale invasion, even though he calls himself a "fan of Kharkiv.