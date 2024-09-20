Kyiv topped the world ranking of air pollution - IQAir

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Kyiv took 1st place in the world ranking of cities with the dirtiest air. This is evidenced by the data of the IQAir resource, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in Kyiv the level of air pollution is unhealthy. The air quality index is 176 US AQI.

According to KCSA, the air situation is recommended to improve:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Air condition in Kyiv deteriorated due to fires and weather conditions - KCMA