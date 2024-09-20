Kyiv topped the world ranking of air pollution - IQAir
Kyiv • UNN
As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Kyiv was ranked first in the global ranking of cities with the dirtiest air by IQAir. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting time outside, and drinking plenty of water.
Details
It is noted that in Kyiv the level of air pollution is unhealthy. The air quality index is 176 US AQI.
According to KCSA, the air situation is recommended to improve:
- close the windows;
- limit the time spent outside;
- drink plenty of water;
- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
