Kyiv region suffered an enemy drone attack: debris fell outside of settlements
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Kyiv region successfully destroyed enemy UAVs during a night attack. Casualties and damage to critical infrastructure were avoided, and the wreckage fell in the open.
The Kyiv region was attacked by enemy drones, casualties and damage to critical infrastructure were avoided, air defense was working, and the wreckage fell in the open, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Saturday on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with UAVs. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties. The wreckage of the downed targets is recorded outside the settlements in open areas," Kravchenko wrote.
According to him, the operational groups continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
