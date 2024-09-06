Kyiv region repels enemy drone attack with no hits and no casualties: falling debris burned grass in two districts

In the Kyiv region, at night and in the morning of September 6, air defense forces worked on enemy drones. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. Two grass fires and a forest floor fire occurred in two districts due to the fall of UAV debris. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, a member of the Kyiv RMA, according to UNN.

The enemy does not stop attacking our region. At night and in the morning, the alarm was raised several times. Air defense forces were working on enemy UAVs in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, as a result of the falling debris, two grass fires and a forest floor fire broke out in two districts in open areas.

Operational groups continue to record and eliminate the consequences of the enemy's attack.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles