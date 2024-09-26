Kyiv region joins sports reforms. Kravchenko signed an important memorandum and told the details

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Kyiv Regional State Administration and the Vyshneve Territorial Community have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, UNN reports.

The document provides for joint work on the implementation of the experiment. It is about creating conditions for the development of a network of sports clubs as public organizations for the implementation of physical education and sports activities.

"This will create a mechanism for the transition to a club-based system of organizing physical education and sports, as well as promote the development of sports clubs in the status of public organizations," said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA.

The experiment involves providing financial support to clubs that will join this process.

Involvement of sports clubs in the status of non-governmental organizations is an extremely common practice in the world to popularize sports. Sporting events bring people together, regardless of age or status.