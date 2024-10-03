Kyiv region hands over 30 drones and 13 electronic warfare systems to Bureviy brigade

Kyiv region has handed over 30 Mavic 3T drones and 13 electronic warfare systems to the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard "Bureviy" . Everything was purchased at the expense of a subvention from the regional budget of the region. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Today, the National Guard is effectively destroying armored vehicles and personnel of the Russian occupiers in the eastern sector. By the way, this is the second batch of drones in the last month - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Kravchenko noted that drones and electronic warfare systems are an indispensable tool at the front. Drones allow us to conduct reconnaissance, identify enemy positions, and coordinate the actions of units in real time. Electronic warfare systems reduce the risk of detection and destruction of our units, allow us to intercept information and observe the enemy. Last but not least, they reduce the likelihood of successful enemy attacks.

"All this modern equipment is not only equipment, but also an opportunity to save the lives of our military. I am grateful to all our Heroes and Heroines for the life and defense of Ukraine!" said the head of the CRMA.

