Kyiv heating season to start on October 15 - Klitschko

The heating season is scheduled to start in Kyiv next month. Preliminarily, it is scheduled for October 15, but the situation depends on weather conditions. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on the Kyiv24 TV channel, UNN reports .

Details

Klitschko explained that the heating could be turned on even earlier, depending on the air temperature.

According to the schedule, this is October 15. But if we see that the temperature does not drop, we will turn on the heating. That is, if it drops below 15 degrees in three days, we will turn on the heating. We are monitoring the weather conditions, but the approximate schedule is that we plan to start the heating season on October 15 - said the mayor of Kyiv.

Recall

The Ukrainian Weather Center reports that the meteorological summer is still in Ukraine. Temperatures are expected to rise this week, and meteorological autumn will come when the average daily temperature is below 15°C for several days.