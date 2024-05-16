Kyiv has launched a portal for defenders: what services are available

Kyiv has become the first Ukrainian city to launch the service "Portal of Defenders", and it is currently operating in beta mode. This was reported by the deputy head of KCSA Maryna Honda, UNN reports .

Details

According to her, the main purpose of the portal is to introduce a universal flexible service that will help make the interaction of defenders with city institutions more efficient and as barrier-free as possible.

Honda emphasized that the service operates on a "one-stop shop" principle, thus solving the problem of scattered information about services, benefits and additional guarantees. Currently, the portal already offers 40 services (social, medical, educational, etc.), the first 10 of which can already be applied for online.

It is noted that the portal has the certificates required by the requirements for information protection in wartime.

What online services are available for Ukrainian defenders

As a reminder, the Diia app is planning to add a veteran's certificate, and a beta test has been launched to test the new feature. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

It is noted that the following may be involved in beta testing: combatants; persons with disabilities as a result of war; war veterans; affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity; family members of a deceased war veteran; family members of a deceased defender.

More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal