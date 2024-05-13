Kyiv detains Ukrzaliznytsia official who extorted bribes from entrepreneurs

The Security Service and the National Police, with the assistance of the management of Ukrzaliznytsia, exposed the deputy head of the track service of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia in Kyiv for corruption. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

According to the case, the official demanded a UAH 10 million bribe from the head of a Kyiv construction company. For this amount, the official "guaranteed" to transfer 6 hectares of land on the balance sheet of the state-owned enterprise to the contractor for a long-term lease, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that he also promised an "accelerated" procedure for concluding relevant agreements at the level of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Kyiv City State Administration. In case of refusal to pay the bribe, the official threatened to create artificial obstacles in the process of issuing technical passports and permits for land lease.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender red-handed while he was handing over the first part of the bribe.

Based on the collected evidence, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The official is currently in custody.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcers detained director of the State Enterprise "Administration of River Ports" while receiving a bribe of USD 8,500 for concluding a contract related to the operation of hydraulic structures in Kyiv region.