Land was officially allocated to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: it had not been registered for more than 30 years

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve received land plots for permanent use after more than 30 years when the land where the monuments of national and world significance are located was not registered in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, the ICIP reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Kyiv City Council has decided to provide the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve with land plots for permanent use for the operation and maintenance of facilities at 9 Lavrska Street," the ministry said on social media.

The ICIP noted that for more than 30 years, the land on which the monuments of national and world significance are located has not been registered in accordance with the laws of Ukraine. "The Lavra has suffered serious losses. In particular, as a result of illegal construction and misuse of land," the department noted.

As indicated, there have been several attempts to allocate land to the reserve, but the matter has not reached its logical conclusion, i.e., the approval of the land management project. "Finally, such a project has been developed," the ICIP emphasized.

Therefore, as noted, the Kyiv City Council has completed a long process of streamlining the land documentation of the reserve. "Now the cultural heritage site, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, will be more protected," the ICIP summarized.