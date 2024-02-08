Land was officially allocated to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: it had not been registered for more than 30 years

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Land was officially allocated to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: it had not been registered for more than 30 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve was granted permanent use of the land plots on which the World Heritage sites are located after more than 30 years without such a decision.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve received land plots for permanent use after more than 30 years when the land where the monuments of national and world significance are located was not registered in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, the ICIP reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Kyiv City Council has decided to provide the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve with land plots for permanent use for the operation and maintenance of facilities at 9 Lavrska Street," the ministry said on social media.

The ICIP noted that for more than 30 years, the land on which the monuments of national and world significance are located has not been registered in accordance with the laws of Ukraine. "The Lavra has suffered serious losses. In particular, as a result of illegal construction and misuse of land," the department noted.

As indicated, there have been several attempts to allocate land to the reserve, but the matter has not reached its logical conclusion, i.e., the approval of the land management project. "Finally, such a project has been developed," the ICIP emphasized.

Therefore, as noted, the Kyiv City Council has completed a long process of streamlining the land documentation of the reserve. "Now the cultural heritage site, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, will be more protected," the ICIP summarized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCulture
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

