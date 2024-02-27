Kuleba: The era of neutrality and peace in Europe is over"

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed the opinion that Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine and the threat that the Kremlin poses to Europe mean the end of the era of peace and neutrality on the continent. He said this in an interview with The Irish Times, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking about the possibility of neutrality of certain countries in such circumstances, Kuleba noted that each country should independently determine its security strategy.

I believe that the era of neutrality is over, as well as the era of peace in Europe. This sad reality is a consequence of the actions of a new revanchist and imperial power in the east of the continent, namely the Putin regime the minister said.

The head of diplomacy emphasized that Russia is not going to abandon its efforts. Therefore, in his opinion, providing the Ukrainian military with all the necessary support is "the best way to ensure long-term stability in Europe at the moment.

Kuleba called for strengthening arms production in Europe, solving bureaucratic problems and directing all orders on the continent to the needs of European countries, especially Ukraine.