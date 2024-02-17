Kuleba meets with Chinese Foreign Minister: they discussed the need to establish a just peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Among other things, they discussed the need to establish a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, reports UNN

"...met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss bilateral relations, trade and the need to establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Ukraine's vision of the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We agreed on the need to maintain Ukrainian-Chinese contacts at all levels and to continue our dialogue," Kuleba summarized.

