Kuleba calls on the OSCE to prioritize the protection of national minorities in Russia

Minister Kuleba called on the OSCE to make the issue of protecting the rights of national minorities in Russia one of the priorities on the agenda of the organization's human dimension. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

The current Russian dictatorship has nothing to do with elections or democracy. The recent events in Bashkortostan have once again shown that Russia is a prison of peoples. Bashkirs stood up to defend an activist who is being tried by the Kremlin for his stance against the war and for supporting Bashkir culture and identity. - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

This statement was made by Dmytro Kuleba during a joint press conference with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta Ian Borgia.

Dmytro Kuleba noted that Moscow is actively mobilizing national minorities for the war in Ukraine. In this way, Russia achieves its two goals: waging war in Ukraine and ethnic cleansing on its own territory.

"The OSCE has tools to protect the rights of national minorities, in particular, the institution of the High Commissioner on National Minorities. I believe that we need to take a closer look at this issue," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg . He called for the organization's attention to be focused on the return of children illegally deported by Russia.