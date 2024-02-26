Kuleba believes that European countries should not send ammunition to anyone but Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83419 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305343 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254716 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198173 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252481 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158600 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372337 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 136672 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 305411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254762 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24264 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31980 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31681 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84228 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91132 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba believes that European countries should not send ammunition to anyone but Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31298 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a ban on the export of ammunition from Europe to other countries and for all supplies to be sent to Ukraine to help defend Europe.

Kuleba believes that European countries should not send ammunition to anyone but Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a ban on the export of ammunition from European countries to countries other than Ukraine, in an interview with Germany's RND, UNN reports.  

All contracts for the export of ammunition produced in Europe to third countries should be terminated and all such ammunition should be sent to Ukraine. Every round made in Europe should serve the purpose of defending Europe

- Kuleba said

"I complain about the lack of ammunition at every meeting with our partners," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. - "They are all aware of this, and they have made mistakes that they recognize. They decided too late to increase their own production, sign long-term contracts and launch new production lines. Unfortunately, we are now paying for these mistakes." 

Now, hard work is underway to ensure that ammunition is purchased by European states in third countries and made available to Ukraine, the publication points out.

"I think after the first delivery of Leopard, this fear was dispelled." Kuleba dismisses fears of escalation over Taurus26.02.24, 10:18 • 33719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02