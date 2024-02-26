Kuleba believes that European countries should not send ammunition to anyone but Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a ban on the export of ammunition from European countries to countries other than Ukraine, in an interview with Germany's RND, UNN reports.

All contracts for the export of ammunition produced in Europe to third countries should be terminated and all such ammunition should be sent to Ukraine. Every round made in Europe should serve the purpose of defending Europe - Kuleba said

"I complain about the lack of ammunition at every meeting with our partners," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. - "They are all aware of this, and they have made mistakes that they recognize. They decided too late to increase their own production, sign long-term contracts and launch new production lines. Unfortunately, we are now paying for these mistakes."

Now, hard work is underway to ensure that ammunition is purchased by European states in third countries and made available to Ukraine, the publication points out.

"I think after the first delivery of Leopard, this fear was dispelled." Kuleba dismisses fears of escalation over Taurus