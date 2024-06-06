Kudritsky: a unit at the nuclear power plant will be put into operation in a few days, which will temporarily improve the situation

On the night of June 8, an additional unit at the nuclear power plant will be put into operation, which will briefly improve the situation in the energy system, said the head of Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, reports UNN.

Details

We expect that an additional unit at the nuclear power plant will be put into operation on the night of Friday to Saturday, and this will give a pleasant welding to the capacity that we have throughout the entire power system for two weeks. That is, the charts will not disappear, but softer across the entire power grid Kudritsky said.

He also noted that with this conclusion in the operation of the power unit, it will be easier for regions to adhere to the limits. But this improvement will be temporary, because July is still ahead, when the load of the power system will be affected by the heat.

Emergency shutdowns introduced in 12 regions and Kiev - Ukrenergo