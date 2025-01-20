Kryvyi Rih declares a day of mourning after deadly missile attack on January 17

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102657 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102998 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110994 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138262 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117033 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123034 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118187 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135644 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169341 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59530 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141261 views
Kryvyi Rih declares a day of mourning after deadly missile attack on January 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32868 views

A day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih for the five people killed in a rocket attack on January 17. On the night of January 20, the enemy also shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk, damaging infrastructure.

Today, Kryvyi Rih has declared a day of mourning for the victims of the missile attack that took place on January 17. Five people were killed in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Also on the night of January 20, the enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. The towns of Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk were hit, damaging several infrastructure facilities, including an industrial enterprise, a gymnasium and four high-rise buildings. A power line was also damaged.

According to preliminary data, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Recall

On January 17, an enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in the deaths and injuries of people. In addition, an educational institution and residential buildings in the city were damaged.

Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims has increased to 417.01.25, 13:22 • 26476 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

