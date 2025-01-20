Kryvyi Rih declares a day of mourning after deadly missile attack on January 17

Today, Kryvyi Rih has declared a day of mourning for the victims of the missile attack that took place on January 17. Five people were killed in the attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Also on the night of January 20, the enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. The towns of Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk were hit, damaging several infrastructure facilities, including an industrial enterprise, a gymnasium and four high-rise buildings. A power line was also damaged.

According to preliminary data, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Recall

On January 17, an enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in the deaths and injuries of people. In addition, an educational institution and residential buildings in the city were damaged.

