Kremlin does not recognize ICC arrest warrants for two Russian commanders - peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia does not recognize the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Russian commanders. This was reported by roszmі, according to UNN.

We are not parties to the charter, we do not recognize it... This is not the first decision. We also know that there are various closed processes going on there, which are done in secret. We treat such decisions accordingly, - Peskov said.

Details

Today, March 5, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.

The arrest warrants were issued "in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed from at least October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023".

kobylash and Sokolov are suspected of war crimes: attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects with excessive harm to civilians, as well as crimes against humanity.

As noted, the ICC has reasonable grounds to believe that they bear individual criminal responsibility for these crimes.



Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russian long-range aviation and Black Sea Fleet commanders, promising to continue making every effort to ensure that "not a single Russian beast guilty of the murders of Ukrainian children, women and men will go unpunished."



U.S. State Department supports the decision to issue ICC warrants for the arrest of Russian military leaders