Kremlin does not recognize ICC arrest warrants for two Russian commanders - peskov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15160 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38493 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201829 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183432 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174259 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219987 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248978 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154801 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371555 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10848 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 201858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164769 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183461 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9744 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19150 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19821 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31883 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39750 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kremlin does not recognize ICC arrest warrants for two Russian commanders - peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23362 views

The Kremlin does not recognize the ICC arrest warrants for two Russian commanders accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

Kremlin does not recognize ICC arrest warrants for two Russian commanders - peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia does not recognize the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Russian commanders. This was reported by roszmі, according to UNN.

We are not parties to the charter, we do not recognize it... This is not the first decision. We also know that there are various closed processes going on there, which are done in secret. We treat such decisions accordingly,

- Peskov said.

Details

Today, March 5, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.

The arrest warrants were issued "in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed from at least October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023".

kobylash and Sokolov are suspected of war crimes: attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects with excessive harm to civilians, as well as crimes against humanity.

As noted, the ICC has reasonable grounds to believe that they bear individual criminal responsibility for these crimes.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russian long-range aviation and Black Sea Fleet commanders, promising to continue making every effort to ensure that "not a single Russian beast guilty of the murders of Ukrainian children, women and men will go unpunished."

U.S. State Department supports the decision to issue ICC warrants for the arrest of Russian military leaders3/6/24, 9:34 AM • 26709 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
United States Department of State
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90