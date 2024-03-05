Kramatorsk struck on February 20: rescuers complete two-week debris removal
Kyiv • UNN
Search operations at the site of a collapsed two-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, have ended after 980 tons of rubble were removed, but one person who was probably trapped under it was not found.
In Donetsk region , search operations, which have been ongoing since last month, have been completed at the site of a destroyed two-story building in Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service press service reports, according to UNN .
The agency reminded that on February 20, a rocket attack on the city took place, which partially destroyed a two-story building on the territory of one of the city's enterprises.
According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person may be under the rubble.
The search operation lasted for two weeks. Rescuers dismantled 980 tons of destroyed structural elements of the building. 100% of the rubble has been removed, but the man has not been found
Currently, the work is completed, and the man is considered missing.
Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region over the past day - in Oleksandropol. Another civilian was wounded in the region.