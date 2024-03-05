Kramatorsk struck on February 20: rescuers complete two-week debris removal

In Donetsk region , search operations, which have been ongoing since last month, have been completed at the site of a destroyed two-story building in Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service press service reports, according to UNN .

Details

The agency reminded that on February 20, a rocket attack on the city took place, which partially destroyed a two-story building on the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person may be under the rubble.

The search operation lasted for two weeks. Rescuers dismantled 980 tons of destroyed structural elements of the building. 100% of the rubble has been removed, but the man has not been found - summarized in the SES.

Currently, the work is completed, and the man is considered missing.

Russian army shells Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region in the morning: an elderly man is killed

Recall

Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region over the past day - in Oleksandropol. Another civilian was wounded in the region.