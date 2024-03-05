$41.340.03
Kramatorsk struck on February 20: rescuers complete two-week debris removal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27650 views

Search operations at the site of a collapsed two-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, have ended after 980 tons of rubble were removed, but one person who was probably trapped under it was not found.

Kramatorsk struck on February 20: rescuers complete two-week debris removal

In Donetsk region , search operations, which have been ongoing since last month, have been completed at the site of a destroyed two-story building in Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service press service reports, according to UNN .

Details

The agency reminded that on February 20, a rocket attack on the city took place, which partially destroyed a two-story building on the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person may be under the rubble.

The search operation lasted for two weeks. Rescuers dismantled 980 tons of destroyed structural elements of the building. 100% of the rubble has been removed, but the man has not been found

- summarized in the SES. 

Currently, the work is completed, and the man is considered missing.

Russian army shells Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region in the morning: an elderly man is killed05.03.24, 14:05 • 25215 views

Recall

Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region over the past day - in Oleksandropol. Another civilian was wounded in the region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
