Klymenko calls on citizens to report facts of bribery in service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ukrainians should inform about extortion of bribes in service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

As part of the ongoing reform of the Service Centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko calls on Ukrainians to actively contribute to improving the work of these centers. One of the key initiatives is to involve citizens in the fight against corruption.

If you witness corruption or are asked to pay a bribe for services, report it to the chatbot and hotline. Internal security operatives of the National Police will respond immediately - Ihor Klymenko.

Klymenko: Ukrainians will have to hand over combat weapons after the end of the war