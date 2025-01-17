ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Klymenko announces the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine

Klymenko announces the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine

Kyiv

The Minister of Internal Affairs said that the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine is 34-36 thousand hryvnias. An additional 10,000 is paid across the country and 30,000 in the regions of military operations.

Today, the average salary of a police officer is UAH 34-36 thousand. At the same time, the government may continue to consider raising salaries, but it will not be done on a nationwide basis.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN correspondent .

As for the salaries of the National Police, they have not been indexed or increased for two years. At the same time, the government pays an additional 10,000 for the entire territory of Ukraine and 30,000 in the regions where military operations are taking place. And today the average salary of a police officer is 34-36 thousand hryvnias. This is true for the whole of Ukraine, for example, in Kyiv

- Klymenko said.

According to him, the situation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions is much better. “At the same time, we will probably consider the issue of raising wages at the government in the future, but it will not be indiscriminate throughout the country,” Klymenko said.

In November 2024 , it was reported that more than 15 thousand police officers were performing combat missions in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

