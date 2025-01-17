Klymenko announces the average salary of a police officer in Ukraine

Today, the average salary of a police officer is UAH 34-36 thousand. At the same time, the government may continue to consider raising salaries, but it will not be done on a nationwide basis.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN correspondent .

As for the salaries of the National Police, they have not been indexed or increased for two years. At the same time, the government pays an additional 10,000 for the entire territory of Ukraine and 30,000 in the regions where military operations are taking place. And today the average salary of a police officer is 34-36 thousand hryvnias. This is true for the whole of Ukraine, for example, in Kyiv - Klymenko said.

According to him, the situation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions is much better. “At the same time, we will probably consider the issue of raising wages at the government in the future, but it will not be indiscriminate throughout the country,” Klymenko said.

In November 2024 , it was reported that more than 15 thousand police officers were performing combat missions in Ukraine.